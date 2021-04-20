UniCredit SpA (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of UniCredit SpA (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

UNCRY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Get UniCredit alerts:

Shares of UNCRY opened at $5.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.80. UniCredit has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $5.66.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.