Brokerages Set GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) PT at $20.56

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.56.

GOCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on GoHealth from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of GoHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of GoHealth from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of GoHealth stock opened at $12.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.87. GoHealth has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $26.25.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $445.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.31 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that GoHealth will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 113,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $1,699,828.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 113,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,699,828.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita Pramoda purchased 10,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $103,596.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,527.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 200,000 shares of company stock worth $2,975,500 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the 4th quarter worth about $6,830,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the fourth quarter worth $395,000. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the 4th quarter worth $6,948,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GoHealth by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 9,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC lifted its stake in GoHealth by 171.6% in the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 711,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,715,000 after purchasing an additional 449,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

