Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Holdings Decreased by Eastover Investment Advisors LLC

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,787 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises about 3.8% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBUX stock opened at $117.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.49. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $70.65 and a 12-month high of $118.98. The firm has a market cap of $138.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.92.

In related news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

