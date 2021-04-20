Paytomat (PTI) Trading 17% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Paytomat (CURRENCY:PTI) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. Paytomat has a total market cap of $222,114.20 and $6,488.00 worth of Paytomat was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Paytomat has traded down 17% against the US dollar. One Paytomat coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.04 or 0.00060844 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.02 or 0.00277105 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004306 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00024619 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,113.00 or 1.00303329 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $498.53 or 0.00891130 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $353.51 or 0.00631907 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Paytomat Coin Profile

Paytomat’s total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,030,078 coins. Paytomat’s official Twitter account is @paytomat and its Facebook page is accessible here . Paytomat’s official message board is medium.com/@paytomat . Paytomat’s official website is paytomat.com . The Reddit community for Paytomat is /r/Paytomat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2017, Paytomat is a decentralized infrastructure for cryptocurrency payments with a built-in blockchain-based loyalty program. It incentivizes merchants and customers to either accept or to spend their cryptocurrency on a global scale. As a reward for being a part of Paytomat ecosystems, both merchants and customers receive corresponding assets they can use to pay within the ecosystem, set up a master node or receive various discounts and free services. The PTI token is an EOS-based cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that concedes users the right to exchange PTI tokens to PTM coins in the future. PTM coins are the medium of exchange for the Paytomat payment system. “

Paytomat Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paytomat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paytomat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paytomat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

