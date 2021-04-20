KCS Wealth Advisory Increases Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in AerCap were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in AerCap during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in AerCap during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in AerCap during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AerCap during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in AerCap during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AER. Barclays lifted their price target on AerCap from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen lifted their price target on AerCap from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Stephens raised AerCap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AerCap from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.14.

NYSE AER opened at $59.83 on Tuesday. AerCap Holdings has a 1-year low of $21.61 and a 1-year high of $62.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.12 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.26.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). AerCap had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

