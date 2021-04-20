KCS Wealth Advisory Trims Stock Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

KCS Wealth Advisory reduced its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 17.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,336 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,509 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INFY. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 48,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Infosys by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 53,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Infosys by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 59,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $18.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $77.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.89. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.56.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 19.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

INFY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Infosys in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Investec lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.79.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

