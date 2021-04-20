KCS Wealth Advisory Increases Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

KCS Wealth Advisory grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 67.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 17,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $138.86 on Tuesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $133.19 and a 52-week high of $172.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.49.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

