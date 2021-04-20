Lake Street Financial LLC Sells 800 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Lake Street Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total transaction of $95,627.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,534 shares in the company, valued at $1,550,581.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 90,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total transaction of $10,356,537.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,188,018.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 206,130 shares of company stock worth $24,106,370. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TER opened at $126.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.34. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.54.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The business had revenue of $758.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TER shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Monday, January 18th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Teradyne has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.71.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

