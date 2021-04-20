Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the March 15th total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 206,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CQP opened at $41.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.11. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.76, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.10.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 174.29% and a net margin of 20.10%. On average, analysts predict that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.44%.

CQP has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Cheniere Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.06.

In related news, major shareholder Gso Holdings I. Llc sold 2,370,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 676.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 932 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,447 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

