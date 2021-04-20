Phala Network (PHA) Price Tops $0.74

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. One Phala Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001326 BTC on popular exchanges. Phala Network has a market cap of $131.52 million and $48.94 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Phala Network has traded down 23.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Phala Network Profile

Phala Network (CRYPTO:PHA) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 177,634,380 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Buying and Selling Phala Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using US dollars.

