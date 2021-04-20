Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) Receives $57.50 Average PT from Analysts

Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.50.

EVA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enviva Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Enviva Partners from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Enviva Partners from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Enviva Partners from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Enviva Partners from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

NYSE EVA opened at $47.43 on Friday. Enviva Partners has a twelve month low of $29.53 and a twelve month high of $53.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -249.63 and a beta of 1.04.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $277.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.50 million. Enviva Partners had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 16.21%. Equities analysts predict that Enviva Partners will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. This is an increase from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 520.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVA. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,463,699 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,473,000 after buying an additional 45,500 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Enviva Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,974,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Enviva Partners by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 81,725 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 60,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 41,275 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

About Enviva Partners

Enviva Partners, LP produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company.

