Centamin plc (LON:CEY) Receives GBX 168 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Centamin plc (LON:CEY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 168 ($2.19).

CEY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Centamin from GBX 143 ($1.87) to GBX 133 ($1.74) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

In other Centamin news, insider James Rutherford purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £52,000 ($67,938.33). Also, insider Martin Horgan purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £26,000 ($33,969.17).

Centamin stock opened at GBX 114.30 ($1.49) on Friday. Centamin has a 1-year low of GBX 100.10 ($1.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 233.30 ($3.05). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 105.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 120.50.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.23%.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

