Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 26.64%.

Shares of Sierra Bancorp stock opened at $26.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.79 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.60. Sierra Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.41 and a 12-month high of $29.42.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.05%.

In other news, Director Julie G. Castle bought 2,000 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.37 per share, with a total value of $44,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $44,740. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael Olague sold 1,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $36,984.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,803.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have acquired 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $136,420 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Sierra Bancorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sierra Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.