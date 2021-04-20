Short Interest in Pervasip Co. (OTCMKTS:PVSP) Rises By 33.0%

Pervasip Co. (OTCMKTS:PVSP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 115,700 shares, a growth of 33.0% from the March 15th total of 87,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 236,962,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of PVSP stock opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. Pervasip has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01.

Get Pervasip alerts:

About Pervasip

Pervasip Corporation focuses on developing cloud-based applications to monitor and control greenhouse facilities. It intends to develop and deliver products and technologies to agricultural markets; develop scientific methods for the analysis of cannabinoids in flowers, concentrates, and edibles; and assist medical marijuana specialty production facilities to regulate, calculate proper dosage, and understand the importance of consistency in product.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Pervasip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pervasip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.