Gifto (GTO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $56.43 Million

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. Gifto has a total market capitalization of $56.43 million and approximately $22.45 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gifto has traded 31.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gifto coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0733 or 0.00000131 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00066126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00019360 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.38 or 0.00088437 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.05 or 0.00639435 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00041497 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Gifto Profile

Gifto is a coin. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 coins. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io . Gifto’s official message board is medium.com/@GIFTO . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

Buying and Selling Gifto

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

