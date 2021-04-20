5,026 Shares in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Bought by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in American International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $46.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.81 and its 200 day moving average is $39.83. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.14 and a one year high of $49.00.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AIG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American International Group from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.07.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

