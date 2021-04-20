NEXT Financial Group Inc Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,953,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,171,000 after acquiring an additional 269,575 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 705,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,498,000 after buying an additional 72,330 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 582,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,870,000 after purchasing an additional 31,268 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 224,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,579,000 after purchasing an additional 17,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 219,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,992,000 after acquiring an additional 12,728 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

FPX stock opened at $124.68 on Tuesday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $67.97 and a 52-week high of $137.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.85.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.