NEXT Financial Group Inc Lowers Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned approximately 0.07% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 138.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter.

LIT stock opened at $62.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.64. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $74.83.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

