Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Raised to $258.00 at Morgan Stanley

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $253.00 to $258.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on V. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.00.

V stock opened at $225.79 on Tuesday. Visa has a 1-year low of $159.15 and a 1-year high of $228.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $217.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total transaction of $2,394,060.78. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,394,060.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,093 shares of company stock worth $20,418,578. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its holdings in Visa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Visa by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in Visa by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC lifted its position in Visa by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

