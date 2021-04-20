Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Craig Hallum

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) was upgraded by Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $145.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CDLX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. William Blair downgraded shares of Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardlytics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.67.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Shares of CDLX opened at $121.37 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.79 and its 200-day moving average is $119.73. Cardlytics has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $161.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.24 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $67.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.84 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 23.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. Cardlytics’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cardlytics will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total transaction of $249,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 242,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,194,671.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 2,139 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.03, for a total transaction of $327,331.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,778,159.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,256 shares of company stock worth $6,522,254 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the first quarter valued at about $336,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 2.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,327,000 after acquiring an additional 72,847 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Cardlytics during the third quarter worth $356,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Cardlytics in the third quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Cardlytics by 1.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.