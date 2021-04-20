Loop Capital Raises Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Price Target to $63.00

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BECN. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Northcoast Research cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Beacon Roofing Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.43.

Shares of BECN opened at $56.14 on Tuesday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a one year low of $16.40 and a one year high of $57.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.02 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.55. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO C Eric Swank sold 31,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $1,485,368.23. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,096 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $517,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,341,354.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,520 shares of company stock worth $3,432,984 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,109,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,170,000 after acquiring an additional 247,085 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,822,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,456,000 after buying an additional 7,490 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter worth $27,769,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,695,000 after purchasing an additional 350,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 505,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,334,000 after buying an additional 8,392 shares during the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

