Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

Shares of XRX opened at $25.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.73. Xerox has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $26.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XRX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Xerox from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Cross Research lowered Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Xerox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

