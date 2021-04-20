DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) PT Raised to $148.00

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $138.00 to $148.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DTE. Wolfe Research lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $128.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $139.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.64. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $92.39 and a 52 week high of $141.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total value of $124,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,498.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Thomas acquired 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $126.56 per share, with a total value of $49,991.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,726.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Boston Partners boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 171.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,712,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,883 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 220.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,129,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,108,000 after purchasing an additional 777,419 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 868,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,444,000 after purchasing an additional 374,222 shares during the period. LNZ Capital LP acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,761,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,486,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,486,000 after purchasing an additional 120,574 shares during the period. 73.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

