Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Sells 2,400 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 90.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMT opened at $248.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.45 billion, a PE ratio of 58.76, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $272.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $227.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 64.17%.

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp upgraded American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen decreased their price target on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.67.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

