Trust Co. of Vermont Purchases 557 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,101 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 13.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,707 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,627,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 22.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 46.7% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,950 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $547.58.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $38,175,967.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,958 shares of company stock worth $54,808,499. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADBE stock opened at $516.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $325.21 and a 52 week high of $536.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $469.68 and its 200 day moving average is $478.31. The firm has a market cap of $246.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

