Motco Sells 146 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Motco cut its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 10.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Public Storage by 24.5% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Public Storage by 42.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 161,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,848,000 after acquiring an additional 48,271 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Public Storage by 3.4% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 22,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Public Storage by 12.8% during the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 5,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Public Storage during the first quarter valued at about $12,831,000. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $270.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.73, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $246.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.26. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $172.11 and a 52-week high of $270.52.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 43.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

PSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist lifted their target price on Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.63.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

