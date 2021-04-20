Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Buys New Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Repligen by 1.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 66,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,925,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Repligen by 4.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Repligen by 4.2% in the first quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Repligen by 53.8% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Repligen by 6.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Repligen news, SVP James Bylund sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.25, for a total value of $73,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,677. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 21,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total value of $4,165,161.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,210,464.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,382 shares of company stock valued at $9,056,388 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RGEN opened at $212.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.67, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.59, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $198.57 and a 200 day moving average of $195.11. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $102.13 and a 12 month high of $228.84.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $108.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.89 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 13.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on RGEN shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up from $168.00) on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.20.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

