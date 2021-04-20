1,600 Shares in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Purchased by Fenimore Asset Management Inc.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 7.5% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 51,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total transaction of $299,020.56. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.94.

ETN opened at $140.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.41, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.15 and a 200 day moving average of $122.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $70.54 and a fifty-two week high of $143.29.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.62%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

