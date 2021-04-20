Bogart Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in DocuSign by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after buying an additional 61,824 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 3.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 4.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign in the third quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the third quarter valued at $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush lifted their target price on DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DocuSign from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.48.

In other DocuSign news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.85, for a total transaction of $1,294,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 89,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,217,809.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.07, for a total transaction of $1,195,206.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 209,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,116.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 393,031 shares of company stock worth $90,008,534 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $223.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.24 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.87. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $96.55 and a one year high of $290.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. DocuSign’s revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

