Clarus Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 90,000 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 90,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Broadcom by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.15.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.62, for a total value of $246,248.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total value of $2,788,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,260,036. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $462.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $188.64 billion, a PE ratio of 73.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $469.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $431.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.80 and a 12 month high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

