Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Decreases Stake in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lowered its position in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 25.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,033 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Cree were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cree in the fourth quarter valued at $294,455,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cree during the 4th quarter worth about $72,793,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cree by 139.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 828,228 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $87,709,000 after purchasing an additional 482,845 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Cree by 160.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 631,936 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $66,922,000 after purchasing an additional 389,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,106,000.

In related news, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total value of $178,399.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,366,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of Cree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total value of $1,733,631.68. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CREE opened at $109.69 on Tuesday. Cree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $129.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of -35.38 and a beta of 1.43.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $127.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Cree’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CREE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cree from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Cree from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cree has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.57.

Cree Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

