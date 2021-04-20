International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL cut its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in International Paper were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,099,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in International Paper by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,043,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,990,957,000 after buying an additional 3,200,173 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in International Paper by 1,725.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,449,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,061,000 after buying an additional 1,369,957 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in International Paper by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,804,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,829,931,000 after buying an additional 670,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in International Paper by 867.4% in the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 654,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,550,000 after buying an additional 586,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP opened at $57.18 on Tuesday. International Paper has a 1-year low of $29.76 and a 1-year high of $57.67. The stock has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 45.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.80.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.06). International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IP. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of International Paper from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.90.

In other International Paper news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $875,202.66. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

