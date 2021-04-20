Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,610 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $5,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,105,869 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,475,046,000 after purchasing an additional 144,814 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,199,915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,282,403,000 after buying an additional 276,371 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,054,698,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in Autodesk by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,218,052 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $677,260,000 after acquiring an additional 91,575 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,570,067 shares of the software company’s stock worth $479,404,000 after acquiring an additional 123,803 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $290.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.33. The company has a market cap of $63.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.86 and a 12-month high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.17.

In other Autodesk news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 6,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total transaction of $1,820,990.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $159,463.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

