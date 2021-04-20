Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.33-2.43 for the period. Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its guidance to EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ELS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a sector perform rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $67.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.53, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52 week low of $53.52 and a 52 week high of $68.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.38%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

