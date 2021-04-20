Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
PLD stock opened at $112.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.20. The stock has a market cap of $83.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.89, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Prologis has a twelve month low of $80.12 and a twelve month high of $113.03.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.13%.
Prologis Company Profile
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.
