Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

PLD stock opened at $112.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.20. The stock has a market cap of $83.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.89, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Prologis has a twelve month low of $80.12 and a twelve month high of $113.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.13%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on Prologis in a research report on Friday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.15.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

