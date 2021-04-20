Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.53 million. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $112.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.04 billion, a PE ratio of 49.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.20. Prologis has a 12-month low of $80.12 and a 12-month high of $113.03.

Get Prologis alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 76.13%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Friday. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.15.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.