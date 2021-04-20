Dynex Capital, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:DX)

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st.

Dynex Capital has decreased its dividend by 23.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Dynex Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 83.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Dynex Capital to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.8%.

Dynex Capital stock opened at $19.74 on Tuesday. Dynex Capital has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The company has a market cap of $599.21 million, a PE ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.88.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 155.15%. Analysts expect that Dynex Capital will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jonestrading upped their target price on Dynex Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynex Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

In other news, CEO Byron L. Boston purchased 1,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.35 per share, for a total transaction of $30,002.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,061,482.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Byron L. Boston purchased 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $99,995.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,060,860.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 12,247 shares of company stock valued at $219,971 over the last quarter. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

