Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Acme United had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.17%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ACU opened at $40.10 on Tuesday. Acme United has a one year low of $19.55 and a one year high of $43.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.27. The firm has a market cap of $134.01 million, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%.

In related news, Director Stevenson E. Ward III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.99, for a total transaction of $73,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,198. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

About Acme United

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, sharpening, and safety products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissor, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmer, safety cutter, lettering product, glue gun, and other craft product under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tool under the Clauss brand.

