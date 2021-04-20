Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.52.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $52.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $223.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.72. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $53.18.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 48,364 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,985,625 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $353,962,000 after purchasing an additional 498,597 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,766 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.9% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 180,573 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

