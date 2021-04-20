Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Price Target Raised to $66.00 at B. Riley

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) had its price target upped by investment analysts at B. Riley from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ RCKY opened at $57.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $420.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.75. Rocky Brands has a 1 year low of $16.57 and a 1 year high of $61.45.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.59. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $87.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.10 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Rocky Brands will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Rocky Brands by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 17,039 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,610 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,814,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 297.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

