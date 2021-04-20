Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Increased to $270.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.31% from the stock’s current price.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Atlassian has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.00.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $228.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $225.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.20. Atlassian has a 1 year low of $143.87 and a 1 year high of $262.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $501.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.87 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 25.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

