Hyper Finance (HYFI) 24-Hour Volume Hits $987,337.00

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded down 14.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 20th. One Hyper Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0594 or 0.00000106 BTC on exchanges. Hyper Finance has a total market cap of $1.88 million and approximately $987,337.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hyper Finance has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00060669 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $154.52 or 0.00276337 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004318 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00024769 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,638.66 or 0.99504797 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $497.72 or 0.00890127 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $352.57 or 0.00630535 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Hyper Finance Profile

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Hyper Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyper Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyper Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

