Chromia (CHR) Trading Down 18.4% Over Last Week

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. Chromia has a market capitalization of $123.07 million and approximately $88.27 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chromia coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000512 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Chromia has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00066376 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00019430 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.56 or 0.00088627 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.84 or 0.00641759 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00041941 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Chromia Profile

Chromia (CHR) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,822,250 coins. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chromia’s official website is chromia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Buying and Selling Chromia

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

