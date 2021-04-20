Country Trust Bank Makes New $116,000 Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

IEFA opened at $75.36 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.60.

