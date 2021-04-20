The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Position Reduced by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank trimmed its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,389 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 77,323 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up 1.4% of Country Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $42,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 5,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $886,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,976,447.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total value of $84,090,287.76. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,656,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,351,139.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,363,130 shares of company stock valued at $250,457,795 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS opened at $187.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $340.23 billion, a PE ratio of -117.88, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $98.86 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.11 and a 200-day moving average of $166.00.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIS. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.07.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.