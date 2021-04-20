The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Purchased by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank raised its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 133.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in The Clorox by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its position in The Clorox by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Clorox by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in The Clorox by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $189.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $188.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $176.73 and a 12-month high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The Clorox’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $673,678.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,638,547.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Sunday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Clorox from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.29.

The Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

