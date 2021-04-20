Country Trust Bank Acquires Shares of 172 Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,231,734 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,562,827,000 after buying an additional 852,823 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,844,715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,962,905,000 after purchasing an additional 259,989 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,946,962 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $987,609,000 after acquiring an additional 132,100 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,803,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $951,595,000 after buying an additional 157,793 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,181,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $796,105,000 after buying an additional 572,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

NYSE BDX opened at $258.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $219.50 and a twelve month high of $284.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.24 billion, a PE ratio of 94.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $244.42 and its 200 day moving average is $245.11.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BDX. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.