Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 1,878 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Fiserv by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $125.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $83.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.34. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $91.40 and a one year high of $126.30.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $2,498,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,330,414.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Denis Oleary bought 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FISV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.82.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

