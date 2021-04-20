Hut 8 Mining (OTCMKTS:HUTMF) Raised to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Hut 8 Mining (OTCMKTS:HUTMF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HUTMF opened at $5.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.08. Hut 8 Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

