Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of EVK stock opened at $2.22 on Friday. Ever-Glory International Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.86. The company has a market cap of $32.88 million, a P/E ratio of -10.09 and a beta of -0.63.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ever-Glory International Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.11% of Ever-Glory International Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and retails apparel in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

